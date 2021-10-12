Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $116.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OXM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

