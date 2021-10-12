Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter.

OXLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

