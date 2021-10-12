Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

