PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.75 Million

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post sales of $315.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.60 million to $320.10 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 492,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,829. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.