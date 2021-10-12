Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 697.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 89,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

