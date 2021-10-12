Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $510.19.

NYSE PANW opened at $499.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

