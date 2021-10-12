Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 266 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. 1,661,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

