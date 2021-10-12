Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 534,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,929,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

