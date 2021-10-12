Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $2.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $41.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,735.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,806.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,564.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

