Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $820,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.