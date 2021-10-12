Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. 27,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,027. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

