Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Raised to “Buy” at Melius

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by research analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.