Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 815,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,478,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 724,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

