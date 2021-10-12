PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.07. 6,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,240. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average of $218.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

