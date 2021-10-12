PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 142,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,334,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,438. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.