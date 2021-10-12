PAX Financial Group LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 14,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,096. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

