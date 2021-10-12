PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 457 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

