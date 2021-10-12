PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.