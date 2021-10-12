PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.