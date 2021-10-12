Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Paya were worth $55,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 904,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

