Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,555,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

