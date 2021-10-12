Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $115.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $54,685,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.