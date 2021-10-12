Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

