Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $17,010,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $9,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

