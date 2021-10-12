Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

