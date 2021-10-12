Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $402.96 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $402.70 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.43. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.