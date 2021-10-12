Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $3,870,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $4,296,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $16,068,000.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

