Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,532 Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Concord Acquisition by 437.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 218,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $615,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concord Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

