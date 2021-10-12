Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $475.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.17. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

