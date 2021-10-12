Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $65,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.