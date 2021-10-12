Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

