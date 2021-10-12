Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 127.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIAI opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

