Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $1,525,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,870,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,068,000.

Shares of CMAX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. CareMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

