Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $33,630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $3,589,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company.

FTCV stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

