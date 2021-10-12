Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $17,010,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $9,728,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

