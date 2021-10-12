Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,642 shares of company stock worth $315,439. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

