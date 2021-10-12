Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

PAG opened at $102.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

