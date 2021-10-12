Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.63.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.51. 2,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.