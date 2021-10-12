pEOS Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $1,514.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

