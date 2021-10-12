Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBR remained flat at $$10.72 on Tuesday. 14,851,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

