PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $13.40. PFSweb shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 46,232 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in PFSweb by 75.0% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,019 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 91.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

