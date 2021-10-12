PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $13.40. PFSweb shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 46,232 shares.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.
PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
