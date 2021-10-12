Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after acquiring an additional 276,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,710,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

DOC opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.