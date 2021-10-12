Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $88,187.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 131% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

