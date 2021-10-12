Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Kore Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 4.1% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $36,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,813 shares of company stock worth $42,387,841. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 108,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,619,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.52 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

