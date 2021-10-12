Pirate Chain Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $423.04 million and $2.96 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00204797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00125209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00126967 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,425,995 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

