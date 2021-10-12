Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.79.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $85,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.