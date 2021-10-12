Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

PLUG opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.