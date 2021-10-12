Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 839.5% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 914,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

