Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 839.5% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 914,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
