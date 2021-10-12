Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $469.00 and last traded at $469.00. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.16.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.