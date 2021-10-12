Prelude Therapeutics’ (PRLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.37.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD opened at $15.97 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $752.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.